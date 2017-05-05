A Quick Reminder of What Happened in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol. 1

Before you head out to see the latest installment of the Guardians franchise, you might need a quick refresher to remind you what happened the last time we saw our friends Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax.

After the mother of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) died from cancer, he was abducted by Yondu (Michael Rooker). Quill wound up being raised by Yondu (instead of being brought to his father) and became a Ravager, one of a gang of space mercenaries. Meanwhile, Quill took on the name Star-Lord as a professional handle of sorts.

From left, Guardians characters Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). (Photo: Film Frame/Marvel) More

Our adventure began when Star-Lord stole an orb, an orb that Ronan (Lee Pace) wanted to give to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest baddie, Thanos (Josh Brolin). The idea was that Ronan would give Thanos the orb in exchange for the destruction of a planet he hated, Xandar.

So, Ronan sent Gamora (Thanos’s adopted daughter, played by Zoe Saldana) to get the orb from Star-Lord. But two bounty hunters were also looking for him, our pals Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel). All four wound up getting into an altercation, which ended with them being arrested and jailed.

Yondu (Michael Rooker) felt betrayed by the kid he raised, Star-Lord, when Star-Lord tried to steal the orb from him. (Photo: Film Frame Marvel) More

In jail they met Drax (Dave Bautista) and teamed up to escape. Meanwhile, Ronan and Nebula (Thanos’s other daughter, played by Karen Gillan) went after them. Our heroes learned from the Collector (Benicio del Toro) that the orb contained an Infinity Stone. Unfortunately, Ronan and Nebula managed to steal it quickly thereafter. In the fracas, Star-Lord and Gamora were captured by Yondu, who berated Star-Lord but ultimately decided to help him take on Ronan.

Ronan told Thanos that he actually kind of liked the idea of wielding awesome power all by his lonesome, so he headed to Xandar to destroy it. An epic battle began that included a fight between sisters Gamora and Nebula and the destruction of Groot.

Finally, Star-Lord managed to wrestle the Infinity Stone from Ronan and wield its power to destroy him. The day was saved — and the Guardians went off to new adventures. Oh, and Groot wasn’t actually destroyed; he just started to regenerate into the delightful baby version you’ve undoubtedly seen in trailers.

Watch: ‘Guardians Vol. 2’: How Many Hours the Stars Spent Getting Their Makeup



Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.