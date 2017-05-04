Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan Talk Gamora vs. Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2'

It’s a good thing Earthlings don’t possess the superpowers of the intergalactic badasses in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, according to star Zoe Saldana. If we did, she imagines sibling rivalries down here would turn way uglier.

“If sisters were to have the abilities that Nebula and Gamora have, they would probably fight the same way,” Saldana told Yahoo Movies at the film’s Los Angeles press day (watch above). “Because sometimes the anger that you feel toward your sibling can be that intense.”

“They’re assassins,” Karen Gillan pointed out. “So while most sisters would pull each other’s hair at most, we’ll try to kill each other. We communicate with swords and fists.”

While they clashed in Vol. 1 after Gamora (Saldana) betrayed their adoptive father, Thanos, the feud escalates in Vol. 2, with a bitter Nebula (Gillan) still seeking revenge. (As if it wasn’t bad enough that Nebula destroyed Gamora’s ship in the first installment, leaving her to die in space, and the two followed up that up by nearly fighting to the death in the film’s third act.)

Behind the scenes, though, it’s all love, with Saldana (Avatar) tutoring Gillan on their stunt work. “Zoe’s amazing at stunts, because she was a ballerina and everything, so she’s so good at all of that,” said Gillan (Doctor Who). “I am not very good at that stuff. But I have to do a version of all of the stunts. So she’ll help me a lot with that, and I feel like I’m getting trained up under this action superstar.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens Friday.

