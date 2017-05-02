How Star-Lord Will (Hypothetically) Greet the Avengers in 'Infinity War,' According to Chris Pratt

There’s no rest for the weary in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hasn’t yet opened in U.S. theaters, Chris Pratt has already filmed scenes for his next MCU adventure, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The sprawling superhero showdown has fans all sorts of geeked because it will introduce the likes of Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest to the space-voyaging Guardians, lead by Pratt’s Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill.

With all these sharp-tonged supers involved, we expect some next-level wise-cracking. To that end, we asked Pratt for a (hypothetical) preview of what Star-Lord’s first words will be to certain Avengers. Watch Pratt gamely riff in the video above.

A sampling:

Iron Man: “Cool suit, bro. Does it come in men’s?”

Spider-Man: “Sweet tights.”

Black Widow: “How you doing?”

Black Panther: “Hey, pal. You need a nail clipper?”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5; Avengers: Infinity Wars is scheduled to hit theaters one year later on May 4, 2018.

Watch the Guardians cast talk about how long their makeup took in Vol 2:





