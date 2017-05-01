Chris Pratt Talks Getting Knocked Out in Stunt Gone Wrong in ‘Guardians Vol. 2’

Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan where he talked about shooting his upcoming blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 . In one shot in particular, Pratt had to perform a stunt along with a stuntman — and it’s pretty safe to say that the stunt didn’t quite go as planned.

Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (Photo: Marvel/Disney) More

Pratt explained that he and the stunt performer were suspended about 15 feet in the air by wires. They were supposed to fall to the ground slowly in a controlled fall and land on a mat. But, as was stated earlier, things didn’t happen as they were supposed to.

“They were gonna drop us. We are gonna land on a mat. I saw it and I thought, ‘That’s very fast. shouldn’t you slow that down?’ And they said, ‘It’s gonna be half that speed. That’s only half the speed.’ When we did the stunt, I guess they accidentally did double the speed, so essentially just dropped us in midair,” Pratt said.

Pratt said that while falling, he positioned himself as to not hurt the other person when they landed, and in doing so, set himself up for a hard landing.

“I turned this way and bounced my face off the mat. I saw a flash of yellow and it tasted like smoke in my mouth,” Pratt said.

Ryan Seacrest had a suggestion for Pratt on how he can avoid such situations in the future: Try romantic comedies.

Check out how long it took for the stars of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ to get their makeup on:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.