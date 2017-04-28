10 Superheroes Who Deserve Their Own Spinoff Movie

A good sidekick is hard to come by, but every once in a while, the superheroes on the sidelines who help out our favorite good guys are SO super that we think they need a little more screen time of their own. That’s why we, in honor of National Superhero Day, put together a list of the 10 superheroes who deserve their own spinoff.

Black Widow is one Avenger we want to see in her own movie. (Photo credit: Marvel Studios) More

10. Nightwing – Joseph Gordon-Levitt in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

9. Beast – Kelsey Grammer in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

8. Negasonic Teenage Warhead – Brianna Hildebrand in Deadpool (2016)

7. Catwoman – Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

6. Heimdall – Idris Elba in Thor: The Dark World (2013)

5. Peggy Carter – Hayley Attwell in Agent Carter (2016)

4. Alfred Pennyworth – Jeremy Irons in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

3. Storm – Alexandra Shipp in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

2. X-23 – Dafne Keen in Logan (2017)

1. Black Widow – Scarlett Johansson in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

