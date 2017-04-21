The 3 Most Underrated Jack Nicholson Movies

It’s Jack’s birthday! Legendary actor Jack Nicholson turns 80 on April 22, so how about we take a look back at his career and stream the three most underrated Nicholson movies.

Jack Nicholson in ‘Five Easy Pieces’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

This is the movie that turned Jack into a major Hollywood star. He plays a classical pianist who turns his back on his future but has to face his past when his father becomes ill. This movie is available on Starz.

The King of Marvin Gardens (1972)

Jack and his buddy Bruce Dern decided to flip the script and play each other’s roles. So, now Jack plays low-key, while Bruce plays high-strung, in a story about siblings looking to make their fortune with a real estate scheme. Check out the movie through iTunes.

The Passenger (1975)

Jack portrays a reporter in Africa trying to figure out his place in the world. He takes over the identity of a dead man to try to escape his old life. Michelangelo Antonioni’s tale of identity struggle is one of Nicholson’s greatest performances, and you can watch it on Vudu.

Watch: Here Are All the Movies in Theaters This Weekend

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

• Seth Rogen’s 5 Best Pot Smoking Scenes for 4/20

• Celebrate 40 Years of ‘Annie Hall’ With the Movie’s 5 Best Lines

• The 5 Best Hanging-Out Movies for National Hanging Out Day

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.