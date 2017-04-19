The 5 Best Hanging-Out Movies For National Hanging Out Day

It’s National Hanging-Out Day, so sit back with some friends and just chill out with our top 5 “hanging-out” movies!

5. Clerks (1994)

Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson in ‘Clerks’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Kevin Smith’s directorial debut was a Sundance breakout in 1994 – It focused on Dante (Brian O’Halloran and Randal (Jeff Anderson) as they suffer through a boring day’s work, at the local convenience and video rental stores.

4. Mistress America (2015)

Lola Kirke and Greta Gerwig in ‘Mistress America’ (Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Brooke (Greta Gerwig) and Tracy (Lola Kirke) are soon-to-be stepsisters living in New York who decide to spend some time getting to know each other and discover they each need to find their own path in life.

3. Barbershop (2002)

Ice Cube and Sean Patrick Thomas giving some customers some cuts in ‘Barbershop’ (Photo: MGM/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Calvin (Ice Cube) decides to sell the barbershop his father handed down to him in his will. After spending a day hanging with the employees he realizes he has made a terrible mistake and struggles to buy the shop back from a greedy loan shark.

2. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Rory Cochrane, Jason London, and Sasha Jenson in ‘Dazed and Confused’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

It’s the last day of high school before summer in Austin, Texas. Freshmen are being hazed and seniors are looking to party. Richard Linklater’s “hanging-out” movie features an ensemble cast of future movie stars.

1. American Graffiti (1973)

Ron Howard, Candy Clark, and Charles Martin Smith in ‘American Graffiti’ (Photo: Everett Collection) More

It’s the last day of summer vacation in Modesto, California. American Graffiti shows teens struggling with their future while cruising the strip one last time. George Lucas’s comedy classic is considered

the original American “hanging-out” movie.

