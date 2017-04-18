Tax Day Salute: Accountants Who Made Movie Magic (a.k.a., On-Screen Ledger-demain)

By Carrie Rickey, Yahoo Movies

“The U.S. tax code was written by ‘A’ students. Every April 15, we have to pay somebody who got an ‘A’ in accounting to keep ourselves from being sent to jail.” — P.J. O’Rourke

They nag you about receipts, question your charitable contributions, and give you that look when your expenses exceed your income. To laymen, they are accountants.

Excuse movie fans, however, for thinking of CPAs as wizards the equal of Hermione Granger, superheroes on par with Captain America. Sure, an on-screen accountant wields a No. 2 pencil rather than a wand. In place of a shield — or an invisibility cloak — he or she stands confidently behind a ledger book. But with these modest tools, the movie bookkeeper finds glory through the tiniest of loopholes, topples mobsters like Al Capone, rescues the world from ruinous monetary policy. Some on-screen accountants are the forensic kind, taking pay in comic books and Jackson Pollock paintings, like Ben Affleck in The Accountant. Others are reluctant romantics. Many are artists of a sort. Here are some of our favorites.

Leo Bloom (played by Gene Wilder) in The Producers, 1967

A creative accountant who, while cooking the books of producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel), rationalizes to himself that the IRS isn’t interested in a failed play, only a hit. Like Galileo understanding gravity when the apple falls on his head, it hits Bloom that a failed play’s losses reasonably could end up in the profit column: “In the right circumstances,” Leo deduces while adding up Bloom’s losses, “a producer could make more money from a flop than with a hit.”

Naturally, the pair set out to make a fortune by producing the worst musical in the history of Broadway, “Springtime for Hitler.” It is a premise in such appalling taste it cannot possibly succeed. And yet it does, making the IRS very interested in Bialystock and Bloom. Even though they have committed fraud, you have to praise the penny-wise accountant for that million-dollar idea.

Jonathan Mardukas (played by Charles Grodin) in Midnight Run, 1987

Soft-spoken Mardukas hardly seems the type who would work for Chicago drug kingpin Jimmy Serrano (Dennis Farina), much less take a rap for him and embezzle $15 million from him. Serrano doesn’t know about that last part when he posts bail for the accountant, who subsequently goes rogue.

When Serrano gets wise, the mob boss hires bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) to find “the Duke” and deliver him to Los Angeles for prosecution. Turns out Mardukas steals that money from the scum of the earth in order to give back to those whom Serrano hooked on cocaine. Who would indict this Robin Hood of the ledger book?

Loretta Castorini (played by Cher) in Moonstruck, 1987/Kenya McQueen (played by Sanaa Lathan) in Something New, 2006

Loretta, a bookkeeper, and Kenya, an account executive, are consummate professionals. Each is the kind of woman commonly described as having “a good head on her shoulders.” Trouble is, few men look below the neck. Maybe that’s because Loretta hounds clients for their receipts and Kenya advises hers against risky ventures. Caution may be a good thing in their professional lives, but in their personal lives, not so much.

Both defer to strong-willed mothers (Olympia Dukakis and Alfre Woodard, respectively) in matters of fashion and romance. Loretta favors baggy grey cardigans and an equally drab, shapeless suitor (Danny Aiello); Kenya sports nondescript navy blue and dates a generic attorney (Blair Underwood) of whom her mother approves. Trouble is, these boyfriends fail to make the hearts of these accountants skip a beat. Only when these intelligent women embrace colorful garb and equally colorful men (in the respective forms of Nicolas Cage and Simon Baker) do they fully realize themselves as women and as genius accountants.

