Sam Elliott as Cowboy Star Shooting for One More Comeback in 'The Hero' Trailer (Exclusive)

Growing old is never easy, even (or especially?) for movie stars. For fading Western icon Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) in The Hero, the passage of time means grappling with the legacy of one decades-earlier performance — and struggling to make amends with a daughter who isn’t too keen on him. Nonetheless, he’ll aim to make one final comeback, on screen and off, in this new drama that debuts its first trailer exclusively at Yahoo Movies now (watch it above).

In the preview, Elliott’s Hayden laments the fact that he’s now sought after not for juicy roles, but for barbecue sauce radio ads and lifetime achievement awards, which he interprets as a sure sign his best days are behind him. Then, an unlikely relationship with a far younger woman (Laura Prepon) gets him thinking that maybe he’s not quite ready to be put out to pasture yet, and might still have a chance to reconcile with his estranged daughter (Krysten Ritter).

Co-starring Nick Offerman as Elliott’s weed-smoking best friend, The Hero hopes to give its own unmistakably baritoned veteran headliner an award-worthy role when it debuts in theaters on June 9.

