'The Founder' Featurette Clip: Plus Star Nick Offerman On Playing a McDonald Brother

You can’t tell the story of McDonald’s without the McDonald brothers. At least, that’s what the makers of last year’s drama The Founder discovered when they set out to explore the fast food giant’s early years. It’s a distinctly American tale that pits the powerful forces of commerce, as represented by salesman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), against artistry of the culinary variety. Richard and Maurice McDonald (played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch, respectively) founded their namesake eatery in 1940 with an eye towards crafting quality burgers fast and at a fair price. Then along came Kroc, who was deeply impressed by their operation and persuaded the brothers to sell him the franchise rights. The rest is history, albeit a deeply controversial history allegedly involving broken promises and corporate subterfuge, which is why it took so long for The Founder to come to the big screen. (The film arrives on Blu-ray on Apr. 18; watch an exclusive clip above from one of the bonus features.)

As Offerman tells Yahoo Movies, the key to making the film a reality was purchasing the rights to Richard McDonald’s own story from his grandson. The actor, best known for his seven-season stint as Ron Swanson on the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, says that he feels a certain kinship with his onscreen alter ego’s belief in craftsmanship over convenience. “I have three siblings, and no matter what business we went into, we were taught to work hard and present an honest product. I’m still astonished that how many people in the world apparently weren’t brought up that way.” We spoke with Offerman about making The Founder and his second career as a woodworker.

The Founder is really the story of one man’s corruption: Ray Kroc takes something that began with the purest of intentions — the McDonald brothers’ restaurant — and allows his desire for success to consume what makes it special.

Yes, and I think [director] John Lee Hancock and Michael Keaton did a masterful job together of presenting that conundrum. Ray begins the film as this down-and-out salesman who can’t catch a break. So you’re hoping things will turn around for this guy, and then halfway through the movie he finds his big idea, but suddenly the tone shifts. You find yourself saying, “I wanted that guy to succeed, but not at the expense of the brothers and their restaurant.”

The film also makes a convincing case for how the rise of the fast food industry was, in large part, a real estate race.

That had never really been pointed out to me before. [Authors] Eric Schlosser and Michael Pollan have written about fast food as a business. And when you boil it down, Ray Kroc basically deduced that he could make a killing in real estate by selling s—-y milkshakes. When you look at it in those terms, for me anyway, I feel like I’ve been taken to the cleaners my whole life. I’ve been lining their pockets while lining my arteries.

The brothers’ families have been waiting for this story to be told. Did you reach out to any of the surviving McDonald family members to learn about their side of things?

By the time John Carroll Lynch and I came onboard, they had years’ worth of research that they just handed to us. There were also a lot of audio recordings, even some conversations between him and Ray Kroc. So I had an embarrassment of riches, and I didn’t have to lift a finger. The nice thing was when the grandson came and visited the set, we looked like brothers. He said that I really could have been a member of the family. I thought I was cast because I was belligerent and speak slowly, but I guess there was a little bit of a resemblance also! [Laughs]

The sibling dynamic you share with John onscreen is so natural — you communicate years of history from your earliest scenes together. Did you have time to rehearse beforehand or did you pick that rapport up right away?

We met the day before we started shooting. It was such a treat for me. I had been a great admirer of John Carroll Lynch ever since he exploded on the scene of great character actors with his role in Fargo. I didn’t really know his career before that, but I was not surprised to learn that he’s a man of the theater and he worked in Chicago where I also got started. It was one of those things where we immediately felt like family because we’re both theater guys who never got to play the cute one.