‘Fast and Furious’: The Best and Worst Car Chases in the Franchise

The Fate of the Furious made a massive $532.5 million at the global box office this weekend. But how does director F. Gary Gray’s car-careening action stack up to previous sequences in the series? Here are our picks for the 10 best — and four worst — set pieces that have appeared in the series to date.

[Ed. note: This ranking was previously compiled in 2015; it has been updated to include Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.]

THE BEST

The truck heist in The Fast and the Furious. (Image: Universal) More

The Truck Hijack

As seen in: The Fast and the Furious

The setup: Dom and his crew stage a daylight truck hijacking that undercover cop Brian can’t resist getting mixed up in.

Best moment: Brian leaps from his speeding car to the side of the speeding truck to rescue a trapped Vince.

Fun fact: Director Rob Cohen approached the sequence, which almost costs Dom and his crew their lives, as a kind of Buddhist rite. “This is karma,” he remarks on the DVD commentary track. “I am a student of Buddhism and believe this is the truth of life. There is a debt to be paid for one’s actions and this is the debt for these anti-heroes in the picture.”

Sean makes a mess in Tokyo Drift. (Image: Universal) More

Sean’s Drag Race

As seen in: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The backstory: Facing down a jock at his Arizona high school, gearhead Sean agrees to race through a construction site for the ultimate prize: the bully’s hot girlfriend.

Best moment: Sean pilots his muscle car through the facade of a house and leaps out the other side.

Fun fact: The sequence was shot on an actual construction site owned by the Victorville, Calif.-based Frontier Homes, whose owner was a big Fast and Furious fan. But construction didn’t stop while the cameras were rolling. “They were literally on the other street building the houses,” director Justin Lin says on the DVD commentary track.

Tight turns in Tokyo Drift. (Image: Universal) More

Downtown Drift

As seen in: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The backstory: After Han is confronted by his business partner about the fact that he’s skimming off the top of their profits, he hops into his car to escape but ends up meeting his maker.

Best moment: The crowd of pedestrians in Shibuya parting as the cars drift by.

Fun fact: Because they weren’t allowed to shoot the majority of the chase on Tokyo’s streets, Lin and his crew had to re-create the city on several blocks of L.A.’s famed Wilshire Boulevard. As he remarks on the DVD commentary track: “It was tough getting all the businesses to let us put up signs and redesign everything, and we had it for a couple weeks. But it all felt seamless. There was always compliments when we showed the movie to people who lived in Tokyo, and they couldn’t tell what was L.A. and what was Tokyo.”

Truck meets train in Fast Five. (Image: Universal) More

The Train Heist

As seen in: Fast Five

The backstory: Joining their old comrade Vince in Rio de Janeiro, Brian and Mia agree to aid him in a train robbery. Dom shows up just in time to discover that they’re being used as pawns in a scheme orchestrated by a drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

Best moment: A truck rams into a train car and catches on fire as Brian dangles from the side.

Fun fact: This entire sequence is one of the costliest in the franchise’s history, starting off at a base price of $25 million and rising from there. “What you have to do is you have to basically buy out a live track,” Lin reveals on the DVD commentary track. “Then we had to go and buy our own train because we had to wreck it.”

The careening safe in Fast Five. (Image: Universal) More

