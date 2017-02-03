'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2': All the Latest Photos From the Marvel Sequel

The band’s back together. Director James Gunn has reassembled his oddball team of outer-space heroes — and cued up a whole bunch of ’60s/’70s pop music — for the sequel to his 2014 blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 2 expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new worlds, new alien civilizations, and the unexpected Tango & Cash reunion (both Kurt Russell, who plays Peter Quill’s dad, Ego the Living Planet, and Sylvester Stallone, in an unannounced role, are in the movie). To help pass time until the film’s May 5 opening, we’ve collected all the publicity images and movie stills in one handy gallery for your viewing pleasure. So crank up the oldies and enjoy!