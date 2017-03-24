'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Gang Curate Favorite Songs For Real-Life 'Awesome Mix' on Spotify

While chaotic action and sarcastic humor had a lot to do with Guardians of the Galaxy’s huge box office success, so too did its soundtrack, chockablock with old-school hits that underscored the film’s joyous, freewheeling energy. As evidenced by both of its trailers and at least one of its posters (see above), the highly anticipated Vol. 2, arriving in May, will embrace that same rock ‘n’ roll spirit — so it’s only fitting that various cast members have now each picked one song that they’d most want to contribute to an “Awesome Mix” tape compilation as part of the new Vol. 2 cover story for Empire (h/t Indiewire).

At Empire‘s invitation, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff, and writer/director James Gunn each select a beloved track that they’d include on an epic Guardians mix-tape. If you want to hear the eclectic result, click over to Spotify. Below are some of the highlights — along with the commentary the actors provided to Empire:

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top

Kurt Russell to Empire: “I can see this working in the movie, with the energy it has. It could be Ego’s theme!”

“The Prettiest Star” by David Bowie

Elizabeth Debicki to Empire: “It’s one of my favorite songs, and I feel the lyrics suit our film so perfectly. Loss, love, and the galaxy…”

“Whiskey and You” by Chris Stapleton



Chris Pratt to Empire: “When I’m on the road, I tend to listen to songs that allow me to bask fully in my loneliness. When I want to dive headfirst into sorrow, I listen to this.”

“Obvious Child” by Paul Simon



Zoe Saldana to Empire: “We actors are obvious children. Too stubborn to grow up, picking a profession where you get to play pretend for the rest of your life. This song is very powerful.”

To read about, and see, the rest of the team’s picks, head over to Empire. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theaters on May 5.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ director James Gunn on his love for the Howard the Duck comic — and how the movie adaptation got it all wrong:



