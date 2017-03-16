James Gunn Explains What He Really Meant About 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3'





James Gunn came into Yahoo Studios Thursday for a Facebook Live discussion about The Belko Experiment — the bloody new workplace thriller he wrote and produced — but conversation inevitably turned to that other little property he masterminds, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The big news surrounding the MCU’s outer-space odyssey today revolved around Gunn seemingly confirming a threequel ahead of May’s release of Vol. 2. “There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” the director told Complex.

When we asked if he had any idea of what that future-future sequel would look like, Gunn offered some context and cautioned us, well, not to jump the gun. In simplest terms, his comments should not be viewed as an announcement that there will in fact be a Vol. 3…. or that he would direct it.

“There are no specific plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” he said. “But we know unless something goes horribly — which is always possibly, you never know — I think that Marvel would want to make another movie. [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige a year-and-a-half ago said, ‘Yeah, one of our things that we’d be thinking about will be a Guardians 3.‘”

Gunn, whose spent the past three years working on Vol. 2, is less committal when it comes to his involvement, at least for the moment. “I’m just trying to figure out what I’m going to do with the next three years of my life. I love making big movies, that’s my thing. It’s not about wanting to go back and tell the story of a diseased toe for $5,000. I would like to make another big movie.

“So is that Vol. 3 or not? Is that the thing I’d want to do next or not? I don’t know, we’re talking about it. We’re figuring things out. And we’ll see where it goes. I’m excited about where the Guardians are gonna go, I’m excited about what they can do, and I have a thousand ideas for where the characters would go and the things they would do and what would happen next.”

The Belko Experiment is in theaters Friday, while Guardians of the Galaxy VOL. 2 opens May 5.

Watch our full Facebook Live interview with Gunn here:

