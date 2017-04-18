4 ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoffs We’d Actually Want to See

For someone who lives his life a quarter-mile at a time, The Fate of the Furious leading man Dominic Toretto has remarkable staying power. The eighth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, about street racers turned high-tech, high-speed vigilantes, scored the biggest global opening of all time over Easter weekend. But how long can 49-year-old star Vin Diesel continue to carry the big-budget action films? In order to propel its winning box-office streak into the future, the car-powered series will soon need to shift gears and find a story that doesn’t revolve entirely around Dom. And if you remember the major misfire that was 2 Fast 2 Furious, you know how badly that could go. In the interest of encouraging Universal to get creative, here are four pitches for Fast and Furious spinoffs we’d actually be excited to watch.

Warning: Spoilers for The Fate of the Furious below.

The Law of Shaw

Turns out that the criminal mastermind of the Shaw family isn’t Owen (Luke Evans) or his little brother, Deckard (Jason Statham), but their tea-sipping mum (Helen Mirren). The Law of Shaw follows the Shaw family as they build their own outlaw empire, with Mrs. Shaw at the helm. But can the brothers work together without killing each other? Don’t make Helen Mirren turn this car around!

Red Dragons: The Playoffs

A new global threat has emerged, and there’s only one thing that can stop it: former DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and his tween daughter’s soccer team, the Red Dragons. If Samantha and her teammates fight crime with the same ferocity they showed dancing the haka, evildoers everywhere are in (adorable) trouble.

Han and Gisele’s Wild Ride

Fast and Furious power couple Gisele (Gal Gadot) and Han (Sung Kang) both had explosive onscreen deaths — but with some creative timeline-tweaking (Lord knows that these movies have done it before), audiences can get a glimpse of the globetrotting, terrorism-fighting adventures they had together when Dominic Toretto wasn’t around. Join the two most photogenic members of the criminal underworld for a high-speed vacation you’ll never forget!

Ludacris Gets a Tank

Just Ludacris driving around in a tank. Think how happy it would make him!

Watch the 10 dopest lines from the Fast and Furious franchise:



Read more from Yahoo Movies: