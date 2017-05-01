Salma Hayek Shocked Herself at How Dirty She Got Voicing ‘Sausage Party’

Salma Hayek’s roles haven’t all been virtuous or chaste. She played a stripper on TV in Four Rooms, a stripper who’s really a vampire in From Dusk Till Dawn, and in Dogma, the heaven-sent Serendipity, muse of creativity … who’s also a stripper. But Hayek initially balked at taking part in Sausage Party, the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-scripted, very R-rated animated film featuring some highly sexualized grocery meats.

“I really almost didn’t do it. I said, ‘I don’t know if I can say these things,'” Hayek told Yahoo Movies in our new Role Recall interview (watch in full below) about the role of bisexual taco Teresa. “My part was much smaller. I said, ‘OK, everybody else is saying worse things. It’s just so small, I’ll do it.'”

So Hayek went into the recording booth … and proceeded to shock herself. “Once I was on it and I started improvising, it turned out I was coming up with the naughtiest [lines], the worst ones!”

Just see some of Teresa’s many come-ons to Kristen Wiig’s hot dog bun, Brenda. “I didn’t know I had it in me. And it started growing,” Hayek said. “And I ended up being one of the main characters in the film. Go figure!”

Hayek can currently be seen in the new comedy How to Be a Latin Lover.

Watch our full Role Recall interview:





