'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Cast Won't Even Admit 'Avengers: Infinity War' Exists

We’re less than two weeks from the debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to his 2014 Marvel blockbuster. And though its premiere has been preceded by copious trailers, TV spots, photos, and news items, its plot — and its secrets — have been largely kept under wraps. Nonetheless, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, at least one of the film’s surprises was divulged by the host, and confirmed by its cast.

In the above clip, Kimmel asks Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, and Michael Rooker if there are any bombshells that they’re actually allowed to reveal. Then, as an example, he asks if he can announce that Sylvester Stallone appears in Vol. 2. Of course, in doing so, he’s effectively made such a question moot, although Pratt does reconfirm (after Gunn did, last month) that the Rocky icon does participate in the intergalactic adventure in a still mysterious role.

Kimmel then pressed the stars on their involvement in next summer’s Avengers: Infinity War, which will bring together more comic-book heroes and villains than any prior installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On this topic, however, no one had loose lips — and, in fact, Rooker seemed completely clueless (wink wink) about even the existence of such a project.

Since we already know that Pratt and Co. will be a part of Infinity War, it stands to reason that Vol. 2 will go some way toward setting up their upcoming crossover with Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. To find out how, check the film out when it lands in theaters on May 5.

