The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 crew touched down in Los Angeles on April 19 for the world premiere of the eagerly anticipated Marvel sequel. Director James Gunn, the Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, his new “dad” Kurt Russell, and pals walked the red carpet to the Dolby Theatre to celebrate the movie that essentially kicks off the summer season in style. Check out the photos from the event in the slideshow above.