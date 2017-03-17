Chris Pratt Makes Fun of His Ridiculous Diet for ‘Jurassic World 2’

Chris Pratt is starving. Send food!

Currently filming the Jurassic World sequel, the 37-year-old actor has been posting a hilarious Instagram series called #WHATSMYSNACK in which he shows off the sometimes difficult to pronounce, super healthy foods that are part of his approved diet as a Hollywood leading man. On the list included a cacao baobab banana chia shake. Try saying that five times fast. Impossible, he tried, which is the entire point of video number one.

He can’t pronounce the super healthy shake that he’s been given to eat:





Next up was “assorted sashimi,” which the celeb fisherman said smells and tastes exactly like Berkley PowerBait, which is fake fish, made from PVC, that’s used for fishing. “I get it. I see why trout love it. It’s so good,” he said as he woofed it down. He added, “When you’re as hungry as I am, everything tastes good.”

Tastes just like rubber fish bait. Delish!

The final video was the best — touted as “a hot new full-length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK.” He was so hungry at that point — it was 10: 30 p.m. — that he ate his dessert, an olive oil and pistachio cake, that was supposed to be the next day. But first he sniffed it a bit. Oh, and be sure to check out his “leftovers,” basically one crumb.





While Pratt pokes fun at the healthy menu, the guy is a great dieter. In 2014, he dropped

60 pounds — in six months — for Guardians of the Galaxy.

This should jog your memory:





In addition to “THREE OR FOUR hours a day of just consistent, ass-kicking hard work” at the gym, he worked with nutritionist Phil Goglia, who authored Turn Up the Heat: Unlock the Fat Burning Power of Your Metabolism, who put him on a 4,000 calories a day, but of the “right” foods. And, as noted, no beer for six months.

We’re not sure the specifics of his diet this go-round (vodka is on the approved list, according to the video below), but is it mean to say that we hope he stays on it a while longer? Strictly because we love watching him play “What’s My Snack?” It’s our new favorite game.





