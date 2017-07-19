'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth Cozies Up with Blind Al in Facebook Photo

Ever since Deadpool turned the Merc with a Mouth into the biggest superhero breakout since the Guardians of the Galaxy, anticipation has been sky-high for its inevitable sequel. Fans will have to wait another year before the still-untitled Deadpool 2 arrives (sorry!), but to keep the faithful satiated, stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin — the latter set to play Cable, a futuristic time-traveling badass who’s driven nuts by Deadpool — have been spending plenty of time on social media hyping the project, through tweets from the gym, the make-up chair, and the set. And now, Reynolds has provided yet another glimpse from the ongoing production, alongside another fan favorite.





Spent another day with this beautiful lady. Lost in each other's ears. #BlindAl Posted by Ryan Reynolds on Monday, July 17, 2017

In the above photo, which Reynolds posted to Facebook, you can see Reynolds (in full-on Deadpool gear and avocado-face facial prosthetics) sitting with co-star Leslie Uggams on the couch. She plays Blind Al, the cranky roommate/sidekick of the foul-mouthed assassin, and although they parted ways at the end of Deadpool, this pic indicates that they’ll be reunited —at least for a little while — in the sequel.

With filming now well under way with new director David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde), Deadpool 2 seems to be right on schedule for its June 1, 2018, release.

