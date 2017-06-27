Justin Trudeau Joins the 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Cast...For a Photo

Is Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau secretly a mutant superhero? That might explain how he seems to be everywhere at once (and how he stays in such good shape). For further evidence, just look at the company he’s been keeping: We’re pretty sure we spot Professor X, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Storm in that photo above.

An alternate explanation is that Trudeau paid a visit to the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix (in theaters Nov. 2018), which recently began filming in Montreal. The image was posted to Instagram by Simon Kinberg, the longtime X-Men writer and producer who will make his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix. “Superhero team-up,” wrote Kinberg. “Justin Trudeau joins the X-Men.” Cue the fan art!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, will feature a large number of returning cast members, including James McAvoy (Professor X), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and yes, Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique). Jessica Chastain is said to be in negotiations to star as the film’s villain, Lilandra. Some other X-Men characters reportedly will make their big-screen debut in this one, including mutant pop star Dazzler. No word on whether Canadian hero Northstar will make a cameo — but if Kinberg’s looking to cast him, the fans might have some ideas.

