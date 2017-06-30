Fox Carves Out Dates for 6 Mystery Marvel Movies

20th Century Fox is staking out some new territory for its Marvel movies.

The studio has set dates for six untitled movies, and here are those dates to mark on your blockbuster movie calendar:

— June 7, 2019

— Nov. 22, 2019

— March 13, 2020

— June 26, 2020

— Oct. 2, 2020

— March 5, 2021

The studio, which has the rights to Marvel's X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, has previously announced plans to release three of the mutant-centric movies in 2018, the most it's ever had in a single year. (Those 2018 films are April 13's New Mutants, June 1's Deadpool 2 and Nov. 2's X-Men: Dark Phoenix).

So what could some of those mystery movies be? Fox does have plans for a third Deadpool movie as well as X-Men spinoff X-Force, featuring a different team of mutants. There's also been talk about a Laura spinoff starring Dafne Keen, the young breakout star ofLogan.

Other new release dates from the studio include Oct. 5, 2018 for the Drew Goddard thriller Bad Times at the El Royale; March 1, 2019 for The Force, from Logan director James Mangold; Feb. 14, 2020 for the animated film Nimona. Meanwhile, animated film Anubis, previously set for March 23, 2018, has been taken off the calendar. The film had already been pushed once.