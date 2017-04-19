'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds Gets Trolled By Josh Brolin On Social Media

Being a big-screen superhero looks like a glamorous gig, but at times it’s an uncomfortable — if not downright unpleasant — business. Josh Brolin reminded us of that yesterday on Instagram, where he showed us part of his prep work to play Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds in David Leitch’s forthcoming Deadpool 2. And, channeling his gruff character, he naturally took the opportunity to get off a troll-y shot at his wisecracking, social media savvy co-star.

As you can see in the snapshot above, Brolin’s entire head was coated in blue gunk — presumably in order to make a cast that’ll be used for practical and digital effects in Deadpool 2. Note his caption, in which the actor — who’s also set to star in Avengers: Infinity War as big Marvel baddie Thanos — added the hashtag #ryanreyondsismybitch (unfortunately missing an “n” in “reynolds,” but it’s the thought that counts — and, to be fair, it can’t be easy to type with your eyes covered in blue gunk).





A few hours later, Brolin followed up with another pic from his arduous session, this time with the head cast almost completely finished. “Oh, you thought the other one was gnarly. Ha!” he writes.

Brolin and Reynolds’ amusingly contentious rapport figures to be a focal point of Deadpool 2, and we expect they’ll be warming up by sparring online for the next year, as the film ramps up production for a release date still yet to be announced.

