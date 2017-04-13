'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds Is (Not Really) Upset About Josh Brolin's Casting as Cable

Ryan Reynolds receiving the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award at Farkas Hall in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Brolin’s casting as Cable in Fox’s Deadpool 2 has been greeted with both joy and confusion online. After all, doesn’t Brolin already play Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is that even allowed? (The answer to both: Yes!)

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds played up those fan anxieties with a tone-perfect tweet.

The fuck, Fox! You can’t play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. pic.twitter.com/AQCRp1aWKg — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2017





(For the record, Deadpool is not in the same universe as Avengers.)

Brolin appeared as Thanos in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and briefly in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. He is set to be the big bad in Avengers: Infinity War, due out in 2018, which is the same year Deadpool 2 is expected (though no date has been set for the Fox sequel). Reynolds himself has been involved in two superhero universes, also playing the hero in the ill-fated 2011 DC movie Green Lantern.

As for worries about Cable looking too much like Thanos, there’s good news: One of them is purple, and the other has weird cyborg parts.

