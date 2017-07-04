'Deadpool 2': Behind the Scenes With Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and the Gang (Photos)
It’s time to put down the chimichangas and get back to work. Ryan Reynolds and his merry band of mutants are looking to recapture the bleepin’ magic in Deadpool 2. After getting off to a bumpy start with the firing of director Tim Miller, the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster is humming along under the stewardship of new helmer David Leitch (John Wick). In addition to the returning players, the new film, due out June 1, 2018, adds fan-favorite character Cable (Josh Brolin), among others. With the cast and crew documenting the fun on social media, Yahoo Movie has collected the best behind-the-scenes pics for your viewing pleasure.