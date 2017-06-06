Chris Hemsworth Puts Hammer Down on His Fellow Avengers in 'Infinity War' Behind-the-Scenes Video

Chris Hemsworth is pretty confident he can win a fight with Avengers action figures in new clip he posted to Instagram

Chris Hemsworth will be debuting a brand-new short haircut when he returns to theaters as Thor in this November’s Thor: Ragnarok. And as evidenced by the two short films he recently made with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi — as well as the film’s first trailer — he’ll be showing off his underrated comedic skills as well. To further cement his reputation as arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s funniest player (sorry, Robert Downey Jr.), the actor has now provided a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at work on Avengers: Infinity War, which proves that all-out superhero warfare won’t squash his jokey impulses.





In the Instagram video from the green-screen set of Joe and Anthony Russo’s all-star effort, Hemsworth happens upon a table filled with Marvel action figures. From there, he makes the most of this opportunity to mock his fellow heroes, from a goofy looking Hawkeye (“Berlin techno rave he’s just rolled in from at 3 a.m.”), to noble Captain America (“Look at me, I’m an idiot!”). After pointing out that the Russos have again neglected to leave Thor out of this fight-scene-choreography set-up — just like Captain America: Civil War — Hemsworth wields his character’s mighty hammer to let everyone — or at least every “doll” — know what would happen if Earth’s Mightiest Heroes really faced off.

Once more poking good-humored fun at the franchise that’s made him a superstar, Hemsworth’s social-media post further suggests that he’s now the clown prince of the MCU. See him in action — no doubt with banter alongside his new BFF, the Incredible Hulk — in Thor: Ragnarok on Nov. 3.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, 2018.

