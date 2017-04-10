'Thor' Trailer Breakdown: 'Ragnarok' Teases a Different Side of the God of Thunder

The first Thor: Ragnarok trailer teases a new kind of adventure for the God of Thunder, as it looks to take a page from the bright style of Guardians of the Galaxy, which has worked so well for that franchise. Here, we get Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” and visuals that swap in pastels for the drab color palette of 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

We see Thor captured in the first moments of the trailer, and his trusty hammer, Mjolnir, smashed by new baddie Cate Blanchett. She plays Hela, the Goddess of Death. The trailer suggests she has sacked Thor’s home realm, Asgard, and is the one responsible for his imprisonment.

Jeff Goldblum shows up as the Grandmaster on an unnamed world that furthers the Guardians of the Galaxy comparisons through some seriously cool space opera design. In Marvel lore, the Grandmaster is a powerful character known for manipulating lesser beings for his own entertainment. Those fun and games look to include a standoff between Thor and fellow Avenger the Hulk.

Of course, fan favorite villain Loki is back, although we only get a brief glimpse of him in this trailer.

Director Taika Waititi poses for a portrait to promote the film, “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”, at the Toyota Mirai Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) More

What We Do In The Shadows’s Taika Waititi directs this latest Marvel installment. He told the Guardian in March that fans can expect Ragnarok will be “Taika-esque,” going on to say that his films are “a fine balance between comedy and drama. And they deal mainly with the clumsiness of humanity.”

That lines up with the decision to strip Thor of his two most recognizable assets: his hammer and his flowing locks of blonde hair.

Watch more:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.