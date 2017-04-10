'Thor: Ragnarok': Hulk Out With the First Trailer

Welcome to Avenger-Dome! The trailer for Thor: Ragnarok gives audiences a first look at the gladiatorial showdown between the title character (Chris Hemsworth) and the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). “We know each other! He’s a friend from work!” screams a delighted Thor — words that have surely never been spoken before in a coliseum. And now we know why: Neither character had time to show up for the epic airport battle in last year’s Captain America: Civil War.

The Hulk enters the arena. (Photo: Marvel/Disney) More

The third film in the franchise has Thor trapped on the other side of the universe and robbed of his trusty hammer Mjölnir, which has been crushed to bits by Cate Blanchett’s emo goddess of death Hela. The trailer, which also introduces Tessa Thompson’s warrior Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, has shades of Max Max (the outlandish futuristic costumes and battles) and Guardians of the Galaxy (the retro soundtrack and self-conscious winks to the audience). The film also brings back everyone’s favorite sometime villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston), along with familiarThor characters Heimdall (Idris Elba), Skurge (Karl Urban), and Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

Directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in Shadows), Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on Nov. 3. See the new poster below:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: