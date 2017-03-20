'Thor: Ragnarok': The Latest Movie Photos Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Cate Blanchett

Thor: Ragnarok , the threequel in the ongoing saga of the Asgardian Avenger, finds our hammer-less hero (again played by Chris Hemsworth) trapped by a cosmic being and forced to fight his not-so-jolly green friend, the Hulk (with Mark Ruffalo back as Bruce Banner). Meanwhile, across the galaxy, Thor’s homeland is facing destruction. Along with returning characters like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Anthony Hopkins’s Odin, and even Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, the film introduces Cate Blanchett as the death-goddess Hela and Tessa Thompson as Thor’s formidable ally Valkyrie. Click through for Yahoo Movies’ look at the latest photos from the upcoming Marvel movie, due in theaters Nov. 3.