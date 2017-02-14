Thor Tries to Sell His Stuff and Hire a Servant in Goofy New ‘Team Thor’ Video

At Comic-Con last July, we learned that, while Iron Man and Captain America were punching each other over a superhero registration act in Captain America: Civil War, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was taking it easy Down Under, hanging out with his new roommate Darryl. His jokey “Team Thor” personal diary, helmed by his Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, provided more humor in its brief three-and-a-half minutes than almost any other big-screen superhero effort ever. And now, we’ve been blessed with yet another peek at Thor’s domestic rapport with Darryl, which once again reveals the God of Thunder to be uncomfortable adjusting to everyday life.

Related: Director Scott Derrickson on ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel and His Future in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse

In the minute-and-a-half clip (above), which is included on the new home video release of Doctor Strange, Hemsworth shows off the excellent comic chops he displayed in last summer Ghostbusters, as his hero comes up with a lame scheme to make some money by selling some of his Asgardian stuff. Darryl, predictably, isn’t on board with this plan, nor is he cool with Thor’s desire to hire a servant. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from these personal snapshots of the Avenger, he’s not apt to take the advice of mortals — though he does like to show off his muscles.

Also premiering today is a behind-the-scenes look (above) at the work that went into creating the tag featured in the credits of Scott Derrickson’s film. That bonus scene paired Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer with Thor, and should go some way toward integrating Strange into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of next year’s mega-team-up Avengers: Infinity War.

You can check out both videos above — or via the new Blu-ray of Doctor Strange, which lands in stores on Feb. 28. The film is available on Digital HD on Tuesday.

Read more: