Director Scott Derrickson on 'Doctor Strange' Sequel and His Future in the Marvel Cinematic 'Multiverse'

Scott Derrickson's roots may be in horror (thanks to early hits like The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister), but he made a triumphant transition into blockbuster superhero fare this past November with Doctor Strange, the first stand-alone cinematic adventure for Marvel's magic-wielding, multiverse-traversing sorcerer. With a global haul of $660 million, the film was a smashingly successful introduction to the character, as well as a preface for his future adventures throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it has already been revealed that he'll appear in both Thor: Ragnarok, out Nov. 3, and Avengers: Infinity War, coming in May 2018).

Congratulations on the Best Visual Effects Oscar nomination — I’m sure the entire Dr. Strange team is excited about the honor.

Scott Derrickson: Thank you so much. I genuinely appreciate that.

Doctor Strange’s visual effects help differentiate it from the rest of the MCU’s other entries. Was the opportunity to explore such imagery one of the main selling points for you, in terms of taking on the project?

Yeah. I think it was one of the selling points that I brought to Marvel, that helped me get the job. I had a very strong position about that — that I, as a viewer, am growing weary of not just comic-book movies, but tentpole movies always using these big-budget visual effects to create the same kind of mass-destruction. It’s stimulus through mass destruction — gunfights, explosions, etc. Doctor Strange was a property that I loved very much, and it was crying out to be a movie where the visual effects sequences did none of that.

Instead of using extensive big-budget visual effects for mass destruction, using them for creativity — magical creativity. To try to create a sense of awe, or shock, or inspiring imagery that’s dense and original. And to surprise an audience with a kind of stimulation that’s not passive, but wakes you up a bit and makes you take more notice. That was always my approach on the movie.

What was the process of translating the comics’ weird, fantastical imagery to the screen? And were there, as you implied, certain things you tried to avoid in doing that, so the film felt different than prior fantasy/magic/superhero movies?

Magic has a kind of shorthand in the history of cinema — you know, spells, magic wands, amorphous light, amorphous smoke, things that convey mystical imagery. I really wanted magic in this movie to be something very different, in that I wanted it to be weird and trippy, but to also be very tactical texturally. To have a textural relatability to it. So it’s more about the manipulation of familiar surfaces and textures and objects. For things that are surreal in other dimensions, the audience could understand how it would feel if they could touch them. The portals made of sparks instead of magic brew and amorphous light. This sort of stuff. Getting rid of the old vernacular and trying to create something new, and using things like fractal motion to create a surreal quality. Those were all part of the starting point for the aesthetic of the movie.

And the end goal being — a mind-trip action movie, about one character overcoming himself. That was always my singular target for Doctor Strange.

How hard was it to balance those goals with the need to make sure Doctor Strange fit into the larger MCU?

That wasn’t difficult at all, because in terms of plot and story, there’s not much integration; the movie stands alone. Stephen Strange doesn’t really enter the MCU until the end of the movie, when you start talking about Infinity Stones, and you see the Thor tag and all of that. Before that, it’s very much a stand-alone movie.

