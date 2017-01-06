'Doctor Strange' Makes Room for More Thor on Home Version

Doctor Strange is coming home next month, and he’s bringing Thor with him.

The latest Marvel movie introduced Benedict Cumberbatch’s Steven Strange, as well as mystical arts and multiple dimensions, to the cinematic universe. Doctor Strange, co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton, has banked more than $658 million worldwide and scored a 90 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Today, Disney unveiled details of the Blu-ray and Digital HD release, comprising a half-dozen featurettes, including a look at the upcoming films in the MCU’s Phase Three, a commentary track by director Scott Derrickson, five deleted scenes, and — what we’re most psyched for — the second installment of “Team Thor,” the mockumentary that revealed what Thor (and new roomie Darryl) have been up to while the other Marvel heroes have been dealing with various existential crises.

The first chapter of “Team Thor,” starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi, debuted at San Diego Comic-Con last summer and was included on the Captain America: Civil War home edition.

Here’s a breakdown of the other bonus material on the Doctor Strange Digital HD (available Feb. 14) and Blu-ray (Feb. 28) versions.

Featurettes: “A Strange Transformation” — shows how the filmmakers adapted the trippy comic character

“Strange Company” — the cast and crew describe the filmmaking process

“Fabric of Reality” — behind the scenes of the sets, costumes, and production design

“Across Space and Time” — a look at the hours of the cast’s fight and dance training

“The Score-cerer Supreme” — inside the live orchestral recording sessions with composer Michael Giacchino

“Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look” — Previews of upcoming MCU entries, including ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scenes: “Strange Meets Daniel Drumm”

“Kaecilius Searches for Answers”

“The Kamar-Taj Courtyard”

“Making Contact”

“Lost in Kathmandu”

There will also be a gag reel and the aforementioned Derrickson commentary; meanwhile, fans will also be able to view a digital-only featurette titled “Through the Keyhole: The Science of the MCU,” which shows how Marvel uses real science as a springboard for its films.

Watch Cumberbatch talk about the magic in ‘Doctor Strange’: