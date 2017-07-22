'Wonder Woman II' Officially Confirmed at Comic-Con; Script 'In the Works Right Now'

To the surprise of no one, Wonder Woman is getting sequelized. While no details were announced, Warner Bros. confirmed to rapturous applause at San Diego Comic-Con that Wonder Woman II is in the pipeline as part of the studio’s expansive DC-based moves.

Every mention of the film, star Gal Gadot, or images of the Amazonian princess in action during Warners’ Saturday presentation in Hall H was an applause line. And when the simple Wonder Woman II graphic appeared at the end of a sizzle reel, the crowd went wild.

Gadot entered the Hall arm in arm with her Justice League co-star Ben Affleck, joining cast mates Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher onstage to show off a new trailer for the Nov. 17 release.

News of the sequel wasn’t a big surprise. Just two days ago, DC’s Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns confirmed to Yahoo Movies he was re-teaming with director Patty Jenkins on the follow-up to Wonder Woman, which has banked more than $770 million worldwide.

“I’m working right now on the Wonder Woman II script,” Johns told Yahoo Movies. “I just started.”

For her part, Jenkins tweeted back on June 30 that she was not officially signed for the sequel but “excited and hopeful” about her return.

Despite being in theaters for over a month, Wonder Woman has been among the buzziest films at Comic-Con, with dozens of cosplayers flocking to DC’s booth to pose with Gadot’s costume. Catwoman herself, Halle Berry, told Yahoo Movies that “I’m Gal Gadot’s biggest fan right now.”

