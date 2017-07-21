'Wonder Woman 2' Script Being 'Worked On Right Now'

With Wonder Woman continuing her assault on the box-office record books, it’s no surprise that the film’s brain trust is already cranking away on a sequel. Although no details have been announced yet — we expect some news at Saturday’s Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con — director Patty Jenkins and DC’s Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns are teaming up for the Amazon princess’ second solo outing.

“I’m working right now on the Wonder Woman 2 script,” Johns told Yahoo Movies. “I just started.”

Johns has huddled with Jenkins to hash out some story points, but he refused to divulge any details beyond the return of Gal Gadot in the title role.

Jenkins, meanwhile, tweeted back on June 30 that she was not officially signed for the sequel but “excited and hopeful” about her return.

Hey All. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn’t a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful #WW2 https://t.co/oaFZcPrRWl — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 30, 2017

Johns has several other projects on his to-do list, from overseeing post-production on Justice League to new TV projects such as the Superman prequel Krypton to his DC Comics event Doomsday Clock — a crossover between the main DC Universe and the classic Watchmen series which was announced Thursday at Comic-Con and will arrive on stands in November, the same month as Justice League.

Despite being in theaters for over a month, Wonder Woman has been among the buzziest films at Comic-Con, with dozens of cosplayers flocking to DC’s booth to pose with Gadot’s costume. Catwoman herself, Halle Berry, told Yahoo Movies that “I’m Gal Gadot’s biggest fan right now.”

