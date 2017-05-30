'Wonder Woman': Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Patty Jenkins on the Invisible Jet and Jumpa the Kangaroo

There have been some odd elements and storylines in the Wonder Woman comics over the years. Most (in)famous, of course, is her invisible jet. But did you know Wonder Woman once ran for president? Or that she had (and rode) a pet kangaroo named… Jumpa?

You’ll find none of these in the new movie Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster) and starring Gal Gadot as the stunning Amazonian superhero. But some of the weird elements could make their way into a sequel — at least if Jenkins and her stars have anything to say about it.

Chris Pine, for one, is all about Jumpa. “We have to see that on screen,” Pine laughed. “[There] absolutely [has to be] a kangaroo in the next one.” Pine, who plays WWI pilot Steve Trevor, took it a step further by volunteer to play Jumpa… and as you can see in the video above, he even workshopped the Australian accent he would use because we guess it would be a talking kanga.

Gadot was more in favor of the invisible jet, as was Jenkins — who could very well have a hand in revving up a sequel if the upcoming movie does as well as expected at the box office.

“The invisible jet is very important and ultimately we have to have the invisible jet,” Jenkins told us. “That’s a very big part of Wonder Woman.”

Wonder Woman opens June 2.

Watch Chris Pine explain whey Steve Trevor is NOT a dude in distress:





