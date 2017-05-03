Wonder Woman Faces Mysterious Stranger in DC's Free Comic Book Day Offering (Exclusive)

While the Wonder Woman feature film is still a month away, another version of DC’s signature hero will be in action in comic stores this weekend. To mark the annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the publisher is releasing a chapter from the forthcoming DC Super Hero Girls graphic novel Summer Olympus, which finds adolescent versions of “Wondy,” Supergirl, and Batgirl struggling to juggle high school life with crime-fighting. And Yahoo Movies has your exclusive first look below.

The story features the young heroes sweeping up a bunch of junior villains when they encounter a mysterious new presence. The stranger turns out to be someone from the Amazon princess’ past.

DC Super Hero Girls Cover More

DC Super Hero Girls p2 More

DC Super Hero Girls p3 More

DC Super Hero Girls p4 More