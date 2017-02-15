Latest DC Toys Bring Out the (Super) Girl Power (Exclusive)

There’s no doubt that male superheroes like Batman and Superman have long dominated DC’s cinematic universe, but with Wonder Woman heading to theaters this year and DC’s hugely popular multimedia initiative Super Hero Girls taking off over the past year, the ladies are catching up. While this year’s New York Toy Fair, taking place this weekend at Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, will feature plenty of Bat-toys, there will also be loads of Wonder Women, Harley Quinns, and Supergirls on display. Click through to see Yahoo Movies’s exclusive sneak peek of the latest DC offerings from toy-maker Jakks Pacific.