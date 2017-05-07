Watch Chris Pine Break Down All the Movie Chrises on 'Saturday Night Live'

If you weren't pumped up by the Saturday Night Live promo for their May 6 episode — featuring host Chris Pine and cast member Kate McKinnon's frenzied dancing to "Dance Yrself Clean" by musical guest LCD — Pine's monologue should do the trick.

The comely Wonder Woman love interest acknowledges that audiences have trouble picking him apart from other handsome white Chrises currently in movies, namely Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. So he attempts to simplify their separate identities -- and he does it song.

"We're all white guys, but these aren't the white guys I am," Pine sings.

But McKinnon points out the problem: "You're all named Chris, and you're all kind of scruffy and squinty and jacked, but in a sweet way ... you're always at the airport wearing raggedy tees that are tight just around the pecs and you have bracelets with wooden beads from Bali or wherever."

Pine argues, "I have one, but it's from Hawaii."

Pine is a first-time SNL host, but he's no stranger to Studio 8H. In 2009, Pine and Zachary Quinto appeared on Weekend Update to address Star Trek fans who were disappointed by the reboot (or, as is technically accurate, the alternate reality sequel).