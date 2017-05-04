Gal Gadot Responds to Critics of 'Wonder Woman' Costume, Discusses How Close She Came to Quitting Acting

Gal Gadot has appeared in three Fast and Furious films and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but she’s poised for her true breakout moment next month, when she stars as DC Comics’ famed warrior princess in Wonder Woman. It’s built to be a summer blockbuster, but it hasn’t been immune from controversy. The build-up to the film’s release has led to some backlash about her skimpy costume — including from protestors who convinced the United Nations to drop the character as an honorary U.N. ambassador last year. In a new interview, however, Gadot makes clear that she thinks such objections are fundamentally missing the point.

Speaking to The New York Times, Gadot states that what makes Wonder Woman so great is that she’s a force for equality, regardless of whether or not she’s wearing a short skirt and bustier.

“I think as a feminist, you should be able to wear whatever you like! In any case, there is such a misunderstanding of the concept. Feminism is about equality and choice and freedom. And the writers, Patty and myself all figured that the best way to show that is to show Diana as having no awareness of social roles. She has no gender boundaries. To her, everyone is equal.”

That some online critics have also complained about Gadot’s casting because of her (supposedly too small) bust size further suggests that, more than any other past or present superhero film, Wonder Woman is under an oppressive microscope. Nonetheless, Gadot seems unfazed by such negativity — and quite grateful for the opportunity to spearhead such a big project: Before getting the part, she says, she considered quitting acting altogether.

“I was very lucky, but I don’t feel like I just blew up. I got to a point, just before Wonder Woman, when I had so many almosts — great audition, great camera tests, but always the runner-up — that I was ready to give up and go back to law school.”

Thanks to her husband’s encouragement to keep working at it, Gadot persisted, and shortly thereafter nabbed the role of the Amazonian heroine. To read more about the actress’ experience on the set of the film, as well as her path from her native Israel to Hollywood, head over to The New York Times. Wonder Woman arrives in theaters on June 2.

‘Wonder Woman’: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: