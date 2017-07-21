Comic-Con 2017 Best of Cosplay Photos: How Many Wonder Women and Logans Can San Diego Hold?

San Diego Comic-Con is known for big stars, previews of movies and TV — and costumes. This year, it’s safe to say you could assemble your own Amazon army with all the Wonder Women walking around San Diego, and who knew there was enough Adamantium in San Diego to outfit claws on all those Logans? And yet, while there are definite favorite characters, the variety of costumes is as big as the assembled imaginations of the people who’ve made the weekend trip to celebrate their favorites. Yahoo Movies will be in San Diego all weekend, looking for costumed fans that have dressed to impress and pose for the cameras. Click through to get a feel for the fashion and vibe at Comic-Con 2017.



