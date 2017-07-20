'Justice League' Crashes Comic-Con: See the Costumes, Batmobile, and Lego Flash

DC has invited a few of its super friends to the Comic-Con party. Here, neatly assembled in glass enclosures (which look not unlike The Collector’s menagerie from a certain rival universe) are Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg sporting their costumes from this November’s Justice League. The team (sans Superman) is the centerpiece of the publisher’s booth, prominently located in the main thoroughfare of the San Diego Convention Center. Yahoo Movies got up close with the heroes; click through for our snaps from the show floor.