Comic-Con 2017: Best Movie Panel Photos from 'Lego Ninjago,' 'Kingsman,' 'Bright,' 'Brigsby Bear'

Comic-Con 2017 panels give fans a chance to get the early inside word about the movies we’ll be lining up for in the next year. If you couldn’t make the trip to San Diego this year, here’s a photo tour of some of the casts of the biggest movies making their pitch to the assembled. Check out pics of the stars of The Lego Ninjago Movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Brigsby Bear, and Netflix’s Bright, with more to come.