Tom Cruise meets with Ukraine president at center of Trump impeachment inquiry: 'You're good-looking!'

A new power player has been swept up in Trump’s impeachment inquiry: Tom Cruise.

While U.S. politicians debate over the implications of Trump’s July 25 phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky — whom he’s accused of pressuring to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter — the Ukrainian leader was busy bonding with a certain Mission: Impossible star on Monday. Cruise traveled to Kiev to scout filming locations, according to the Associated Press.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Tom Cruise on Sept. 30. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) More

Zelensky, himself a former actor and comedian, welcomed Cruise to his Kiev office on Sept. 30, greeting him heartily and pronouncing, “You’re good-looking! Like in a movie.”

Video released from Zelensky’s office shows Cruise laughing and quipping, “it pays the rent.”

The men also spoke about Los Angeles and locations in Ukraine but didn’t touch on the impeachment inquiry in the videos.

Incidentally, Cruise has an interesting link with Kiev. His very first scene, as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the first Mission: Impossible film is set in the city.

