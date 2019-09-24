    Celebs react as Speaker Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump

    Taryn Ryder
    Debra Messing, Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell. (Photo: Getty Images)

    On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his alleged attempt to get the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden’s son — and many in Hollywood are celebrating. Alyssa MilanoKathy Griffin and Debra Messing are among some of the stars who expressed elation on social media.

    "WOOOOOOHOOOOOOO!" Milano tweeted along with a portion of Pelosi's speech.

    "The Democrats were cautious until the last straw," Bette Midler wrote. "He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law."

    "FLAWLESS," Griffin exclaimed.

    The comedian, who made headlines in 2017 for that Trump beheading photo shoot, also used the opportunity to promote her upcoming comedy film about the incident. "Call me an opportunist or call me a genius but admit it, I was aHEAD of my time," she added.

    Messing, who sparred with Trump earlier this month, tweeted her thanks to Pelosi.

    Jon Cryer took a break from tweeting about Demi Moore to issue a plea to Trump voters, writing, "You deserve better than him."

    Rosie O'Donnell, Mia Farrow, Chrissy Teigen and Stephen King and more also weighed in.

    Trump has a handful of public supporters in Hollywood, too. Game show host Chuck Woolery called the president "an American Patriot."

    Of course, Trump also weighed in on the news.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.