Celebs react as Speaker Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his alleged attempt to get the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden’s son — and many in Hollywood are celebrating. Alyssa Milano, Kathy Griffin and Debra Messing are among some of the stars who expressed elation on social media.

"WOOOOOOHOOOOOOO!" Milano tweeted along with a portion of Pelosi's speech.

https://t.co/2DhtEdLGIn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2019

"The Democrats were cautious until the last straw," Bette Midler wrote. "He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law."

#ConaldTrump brought this on himself. The Democrats were cautious until the last straw. He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law. If nothing else, he is mentally unfit. Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Trump https://t.co/r3ybdEHx8v — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 24, 2019

OH MY GOD!! IS THIS IT?? https://t.co/K54bjbDkyh — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 24, 2019

"FLAWLESS," Griffin exclaimed.

The comedian, who made headlines in 2017 for that Trump beheading photo shoot, also used the opportunity to promote her upcoming comedy film about the incident. "Call me an opportunist or call me a genius but admit it, I was aHEAD of my time," she added.

Trending! #ImpeachTrump Call me an opportunist or call me a genius but admit it, I was aHEAD of my time https://t.co/RHR5E4XtUt https://t.co/CDq8AIk9zk — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 24, 2019

Messing, who sparred with Trump earlier this month, tweeted her thanks to Pelosi.

Trump changed his excuse for illegally withholding the 400 million dollars that was passed by both Houses to help Ukraine defend themselves....the President is not allowed to withhold defense spending moneys. It is a crime. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 24, 2019

Jon Cryer took a break from tweeting about Demi Moore to issue a plea to Trump voters, writing, "You deserve better than him."

Dear Trump voters



He betrayed your trust



He betrayed America



You deserve better than him. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

Rosie O'Donnell, Mia Farrow, Chrissy Teigen and Stephen King and more also weighed in.

Unlike Nixon he wont resign- he has no shame. He is much worse than Nixon. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 24, 2019

I get it now! It’s actually simpler than most of the shit he’s done. Love it! Happy great day to the haters and losers!! Not sad!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2019

There are siginificant political risks to impeaching any president. So I applaud the House members and Speaker Pelosi for moving ahead despite those risks.



We never should have to employ this remedy. But we never should have a president as horrific as Trump. Yet here we are. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 24, 2019

Trump needs to go.

He's one bad hombre. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 24, 2019

Trump has a handful of public supporters in Hollywood, too. Game show host Chuck Woolery called the president "an American Patriot."