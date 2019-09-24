Demi Moore says she had an 'addiction' to Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore says she “created an addiction” to her third husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Promoting her memoir, Inside Out, on Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, Moore, 56, revealed that she did, in fact, speak to Kutcher about her book before it was released.

“I have. Yes,” she said, offering no more details about the conversation.

But when DeGeneres asked about some of the revelations Moore made about her third marriage — including that they participated in threesomes and Kutcher, 15 years her junior, was unfaithful — Moore made it clear that her own insecurities in the relationship played a large part in their troubles.

“I don’t think it should be implied that he instigated” the threesomes, Moore said. “He expressed something that was of a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted.”

She admitted to having the threesomes to keep the faltering relationship going because she said she had grown addicted to her younger husband.

“It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look maybe at the harder question or what was really missing,” Moore said. “I really felt like I had created an addiction to him, [a] co-dependency, in a way I never had before. I never had that kind of attachment.”

In the book, Moore also wrote about ending nearly 20 years of sobriety to appeal to Kutcher. She later felt alone when she spiraled out of control with addiction to both alcohol and Vicodin, telling a story of Kutcher taking a photo of her throwing up during a drunken night in an effort to shame her. She also revealed that they lost a pregnancy at six months along.

Moore also talked to DeGeneres about her second marriage to Bruce Willis — and how they remain friends as they co-parent their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

“I’m really grateful ...that we were both able to be clear that our children were our priority and that whatever we had was not theirs,” she said of their 2000 divorce. “And find a way to share it and be a family in a different form. Even though it can require some healing and time I think it’s made a huge difference in my children’s lives that they didn’t feel that had to choose.”

Willis and his wife, Emma, were among the guests at a book party in Moore’s honor in L.A. on Monday. Their three daughters were also there as well as Moore’s pals Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler.

For the record, Moore told DeGeneres she’s not dating now “by choice.” She’s happily single and living with her seven rescue does.

The book, out now, also details Moore’s troubling childhood, including being raped at 15, which she claims her mom played a role in, giving her rapist the key to their apartment.

