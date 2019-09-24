Jon Cryer denies losing his virginity to Demi Moore after she reveals ‘80s fling

According to Demi Moore’s new memoir, Inside Out, she’s had intimate relations with two of the stars of Two and a Half Men. In addition to marrying Ashton Kutcher — who she claims cheated on her — the actress has revealed that she slept with Jon Cryer in the course of filming the 1984 movie No Small Affair.

“Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie,” the 56-year-old writes in her new book, per Page Six.

But it was a small affair to Moore, who cites a “self-destructive” streak at the time of the tryst with a besotted Cryer.

“It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him,” she says.

But Cryer — famed for playing the unlucky-in-love Duckie in Pretty in Pink — says that’s not quite what happened.

The 54-year-old took to Twitter to set the record straight and defend his sexual reputation. While he admits being “over the moon” for Moore, he says he had, in fact, “actually lost my virginity in high school” and was therefore not a first-timer during their fling.

But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

Fans are hailing his response, calling him a “class act” and “gentleman.”

