Corey Feldman and Sean Astin had a 'Goonies' reunion

Goonies never say die, as you might recall from the 1985 classic — and it appears they never stop being pals either.

Former child stars Corey Feldman and Sean Astin both pitched up for the NostalgiaCon ‘80s pop culture event in Anaheim, Calif. last weekend.

Feldman played motor-mouthed Clark “Mouth” Devereaux, while Astin was the shy Mikey Walsh, whose house was under threat from developers, necessitating a hunt for hidden treasure.

Corey Feldman and Sean Astin at NostalgiaCon in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

The stars’ careers have diverged somewhat since, however.

Though Feldman went on to star in movies like Stand By Me and The Lost Boys with Corey Haim, he was granted emancipation from his parents at the age of 15 and later struggled with drug addiction.

As an adult, he also revealed that he had been the victim of sexual abuse while working as a child star in the movie business.

Astin went on to star as Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings movies with Peter Jackson, and had something of a career resurgence playing RadioShack owner Bob Newby in Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Jonathan Ke Quan in a scene from 1985's The Goonies. (Photo: Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Feldman, who has also flirted with a career in music over the years, last appeared on screen in the 2018 horror thriller Corbin Nash with Malcolm McDowell and the late Rutger Hauer.

Astin and Feldman last met up a couple of years back, along with their fellow Goonie Jonathan Ke Quan, who played Data.

Quan, after appearing in movie like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, went on to study under Hong Kong action choreographer Corey Yuen, and has worked on movies like X-Men and The One.

