Blake Shelton, Shakira lead tributes to songwriter Busbee, who died at 43

Busbee, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, has died at 43 — and the music community is paying tribute to him.

Blake Shelton, Shakira, Adam Lambert and Maren Morris are among those posting social media messages after the death of the music maker (real name: Michael James Ryan). The California native had worked with many popular acts, also including Pink, Lady Antebellum, Christina Aguilera, Florida Georgia Line, Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys, but was best known for his work with country acts.

No cause of death has been announced, but Variety reports he had recently been diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, and had started treatment.

Busbee’s death was confirmed Sunday by Warner Records followed by Warner Chappell Music. He was called “one of the best and brightest creative minds in music.”

Today we lost busbee, a dear friend, business partner with his company Altadena, and one of the best and brightest creative minds in music. busbee’s kindness and legacy will never be forgotten and our hearts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/9jLoL0JaCf — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) September 30, 2019

Our hearts are broken by the loss of our friend busbee. His generosity, spirituality and humor inspired everyone around him. An amazingly gifted songwriter, he used his talent, music and love to break down boundaries and bring people together. We love you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nts8hsk9hE — Warner Chappell Music (@WarnerChappell) September 30, 2019

Soon after, Shelton wrote that he “absolutely can’t accept the loss” of Busbee, whom he called he a friend of his and girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s. “Too much pain and unfairness,” he wrote.

I absolutely can’t accept the loss of mine and Gwen’s friend Michael (Busbee)..Too much to say for social media. Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 30, 2019

Shakira shared a studio shot of them, saying that an “uncanny talent and unique soul has departed.”

Lambert said he was “so grateful I was able to have collaborated with him,” calling Busbee “brilliant and warm, with palpable joy for his craft.”

Shocked and saddened by the news today that we have lost Busbee. I am so grateful I was able to have collaborated with him. He was brilliant and warm, with palpable joy for his craft. RIP Sir. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) September 30, 2019

Morris shared a snapshot with Busbee backstage. “This just doesn’t seem fair,” she wrote. “I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend.”

Carly Pearce shared a slideshow of photos and videos. She wrote, “You gave my music a place in this world. I’ll cherish the 2 albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched.”

Ross Golan, who is also a songwriter and producer, referred to Busbee’s diagnosis in his tribute. “We texted every day since the diagnosis,” he wrote. “I didn’t understand why you didn’t respond today. I’m so sad. Thank you for being there for me and Jac when we were hurting. I tried to be there for you but no one’s heart is bigger than yours. Love you, brother.”

😞 I love you, Busbee. We texted every day since the diagnosis. I didn’t understand why you didn’t respond today. I’m so sad. Thank you for being there for me and Jac when we were hurting. I tried to be there for you but no one’s heart is bigger than yours. Love you, brother. 💔 — Ross Golan (@rossgolan) September 30, 2019

