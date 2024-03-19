You Should Spoil Your Pup With One of These Insanely Chic Luxury Dog Beds



If your algorithm has taken you to the depths of #PetTok lately, then you know that pet parents have been turning nooks of their homes into mini oases all for their furbabies. And I get it, your dog deserves the world! From top-notch grub, fresh clothes, and waaay too many toys, your Good Boy has gotta have it all. Another must-have? A good ol' quality doggy bed. And not just any regular schmegular doggy bed, I'm talkin' a luxury sleeping situation.

But before you roll your eyes in annoyance at this (very necessary) extraness, hear me out. Similar to us humans, our fur babies spend a good chunk of time catching Zzz's, and because of this, investing in a luxury dog bed might not be the worst idea. Besides, aren't you sleeping on a quality mattress? So I know you wouldn't want your pup to be living any differently!

What makes a dog bed ~luxurious~ compared to a regular one, you ask? Well, luxury dog beds don’t skimp on The Good Stuff. Many of them are made from dense memory foam that holds their shape, and high-quality materials that can resist regular wear and tear. Not only that, most of them suuuper chic and can seamlessly blend in with your home decor.

If you’re looking to recreate a haven for your dog and wondering where to find the best luxury dog beds, fear not—we got you covered. Here are the 12 best luxury dog beds that will have your pooch living like royalty.

The Fritz Bed

The Fritz Bed is just chef's kiss. The checkered pattern effortlessly blends like a piece of home decor, which is exactlyyy what you want. And not only is it cute as hell, but its also eco-friendly, made from recycled bottles, and is scratch- and water-resistant. Consider it the KONG of dog beds.

Shop Now The Fritz Bed approvedbyfritz.com $149.00

Sherpa Medium 3-In-1 Pet Bed

This pick is especially good if your dog likes to snuggle in their bed or on the couch. The top with the bolster edging can be removed and folds out into a blanket that will keep your furball cozy on the sofa, while keeping your furniture safe from all their hair. We love when everybody wins.

Shop Now Sherpa Medium 3-In-1 Pet Bed potterybarn.com $199.00

Wicker Dog Bed

If you wanna spend a pretty penny on your pooch, this Serena and Lily pick is the only answer. I mean, what's not to love? Between this chic-as-hell rattan basket, and this floofy powder blue gingham cushion, this is just the doggy bed of your coastal grandmother dreams! If Nancy Meyer had a pup, this would definitely be in her home.

Shop Now Wicker Dog Bed serenaandlily.com $618.00

Canvas Hex Cushion

Long gone are the days of duct tape and patchwork solutions, because this sturdy canvas dog bed is durable. The resilient, tight-weaved material is filled with recycled polyester and withstands relentless scratching. But the thoughtful design doesn’t stop there. The cover is removable, making clean-ups easy peasy. Dog bed: 1. Puppy: 0.

Shop Now Canvas Hex Cushion sirdogwood.com $179.00

Houndstooth Flannel Dog Bed

Name something chicer than houndstooth? That would be houndstooth made from 100% cotton, like this here this floof of a bed. Not to mention, it will always stay perked up thanks to its eco-friendly and allergen-free inserts (you can choose memory foam or fill) that Prevents! Clumping! On top of that, the bed comes in four sizes and a bunch of different patterns...with matching accessories to boot. So, go ahead and throw in the coordinating collar or bowtie. Because why the hell not!

Shop Now Houndstooth Flannel Dog Bed thefoggydog.com $55.00

UnHide Faux Fur Pet Bed

UnHide’s Faux Fur Pet Bed is probably the only donut-shaped bed that will make you rethink what you’re sleeping on. The faux fur is ultra soft and fluffy, and the poofy, donut design ensures your pooch gets a good night’s sleep. It’s the perfect spot for naps and late-night dreaming.

Shop Now UnHide Faux Fur Pet Bed nordstrom.com $299.00

Enchanted Home Pet Dreamcatcher Dog Sofa

If your doggo loves catching Zzz's on your Very Expensive Sofa, get them one of their own! Between the couch arms, cushion, studs, and legs, it looks just like the real thing and is simply too cute not to pick. The bed can fit four-legged friends up to 30 pounds (sorry, big doggies) and has a removable cushion cover that’s easy to wash and dry. Also neat? It has a storage pocket for extra toys.

Shop Now Enchanted Home Pet Dreamcatcher Dog Sofa amazon.com $171.22

Thick Orthopedic Dog Bed

This bed comes in four sizes and can hold dogs up to 90 pounds, so the bigger doggos get some love too! The super soft faux fur cowhide cover will go great with lots of decor aesthetics and is removable so it can be thrown in the wash easily. There's also a waterproof liner underneath (!) that will keep the foam safe from any lil accidents.

Shop Now Thick Orthopedic Dog Bed amazon.com $105.99

Vintage Oak Donut Bed

When you opt for a Jax & Bones donut bed, you’re not just choosing a dog bed; you’re investing in a canine haven. With sizes ranging from small to extra large, these cushy beds can hold even the 110-pound pooches. Beyond its size inclusivity, the donut design wraps your pup in a cocoon for extra security. Hypoallergenic, easy to clean, and stylish, this bed is a trifecta of comfort, style, and practicality. “Donut” let this opportunity for puppy luxury slip through your paws (lol, sry had to!).

Shop Now Vintage Oak Donut Bed jaxandbones.com $199.00

The Dog Bed

This dog bed is engineered by the same people responsible for creating the beloved Casper mattresses that deliver support and pressure relief. This one is constructed out of a two-layer memory foam and a layer of support foam. Even more, the cover—which is made of a nylon and polyester blend—is easy to remove and clean. Say goodbye to doggy nightmares and slobbery beds!

Shop Now The Dog Bed casper.com $139.00

Saatva Dog Bed

Saatva is beloved for its luxury mattresses, so it was only fair that they made some for dogs, too. They’re made from top-tier materials, have responsive coils to support your dog’s back (literally), and plush fibers that provide a cuddly space worth sleeping on. Betcha won't catch fido trying to snuggle up next to you at 2 a.m. after this purchase.

Shop Now Saatva Dog Bed saatva.com $395.00

Pet Awesome Dog Car Seat

Embarking on an epic road trip with your fuzzy companion? Look no further than this bed car seat hybrid situation! It’s constructed like one big shopping tote, so it's easy to grip on either side and makes loading and unloading a breeze. Plus! There's also a safety loop, so your precious lil pup can be buckled in, andddd a driver-friendly design that gives your pup a visible line of sight. Also to love? The water-resistant material makes clean-ups a sweat-free experience.

Shop Now Pet Awesome Dog Car Seat amazon.com $79.99

Why trust Cosmo?

As you probably know, Cosmo’s lifestyle team spends all day, every day scouring the internet, testing products, and reading reviews so we can bring you the type of high-quality content we’d want for ourselves (and our standards are preeeetty darn high, TBH).It’s also really important to us that each of our shopping articles adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge, and we try to make sure the products we feature are good for both you and our planet. If we wouldn’t buy something for ourselves, we sure as heck won’t recommend it to you—and we’re always gonna keep it really, really real. Pinky swear.

