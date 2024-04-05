Spiff up your shoe collection for spring: This wildly popular leather cleaner is down to just $18
Shoes looking a little scuffed? The good news is, you don't have to step into spring on the wrong foot! Even the most durable leather goods show wear and tear after a while, and if you're really noticing the streaks and general signs of aging in your boots, bags and even old family heirlooms (to say nothing of car interiors that have now handled more than their fair share of take-out bags), there's no need to replace them or pay a professional to make them look as good as new. You can do that at home (and for way cheaper) with Leather Honey Leather Cleaner, a top-seller that happens to be marked down over 30% off, thanks to an additional on-page coupon.
Perfect for a quick, odorless clean.
💰 Why is this a good deal?
Leather goods can cost a pretty penny, but rather than shelling out to replace your worn-out items, you can use this cleaner to restore them. Its original price of $27 is reasonable enough, considering how much money it'll save you, but the fact that it's currently over 30% off and doubly discounted with the on-page coupon? Yes, please!
🤔 Why do I need this?
The Leather Honey Leather Cleaner boasts a nontoxic formula ready to tackle even the toughest mess, from dirt and oil to tough stains and grime. It's perfect for any shade or color of leather, and even works on faux-leather and vinyl. It makes the process easier than ever; simply mix the solution with 32 ounces of water, spray and then wipe away, no scrubbing or scraping necessary.
💬 What reviewers say
Those who've used Leather Honey can't help but praise its quick, effective cleaning, and over 17,000 customers believe it works so well that they've given it a perfect rating.
👍 Pros
One shopper exclaimed: "I used Leather Honey for the first time. I tried it out on my leather couch and it did such a great job that I started using it on other items, such as my leather car seats, belts, and shoes. The pair of shoes are over 10 years old, and Leather Honey made them look great."
"I somehow got oil spots on my leather shoes," a user shared. This product cleaned and conditioned the leather to almost like new."
Another wrote: "I loved how easily this cleaner/conditioner restored my leather purse. Hadn’t used it in years, but now it is clean and supple!"
👎 Cons
"Works like a charm!" exclaimed a final fan. "Low odor, cleans quickly." Their one qualm? "[The] bottle leaks a little when you use it" — so be careful.
Because hidebound is no way for your bags, shoes and upholstery to go through life.
Leather Honey also offers a nontoxic, odorless way to restore and rejuvenate your vintage leather goods with the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner:
This simple solution can soften stiff couches or car interiors and encourages renewed flexibility in belts, boots or other leather clothing items. As is true of all Leather Honey products, this effective solution is also easy to use. Simply add a little dab of the conditioner to a lint-free applicator and apply a thin layer on those trouble-spot surfaces, and you'll see a difference in no time.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
